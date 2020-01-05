Sweet Angel Pink Donates $500K For Australian Bushfire Relief

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 5, 2020

P!nk has pitched in to help with the bushfire disaster currently wreaking hell across the East Coast of Australia.

The so-what-I’m-still-a-rockstar popstar, who has a massive fan base down here, has pledged a whopping $500K (unlear if that’s USD or AUD but still, wow) to help our firefighters battling the deadly infernos.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” she posted on Twitter alongside a call to action for her fans to follow her lead and donate as well.

“I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Fans are obviously singing P!nk’s praises after such an epic show of generosity, with one Aussie replying: “I’m not directly affected, but have friends currently being evacuated. Your generosity and compassion has brought tears to my eyes.”

While another fan wrote: “Your blood’s worth bottling. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Aussie EDM duo Peking Duk have managed to raise over $50K for bushfire relief via their fundraiser gig, following the cancellation of Falls Festival Lorne, while WAAX & friends have raised another $5K.

To donate to Victoria’s Country Fire Service you can head here, or to donate to the NSW RFS you can slap your mouse here.

RELATED: Renowned Aussie Musician Forced To Shelter In Canoe As House Destroyed In “Apocalyptic” Bushfires