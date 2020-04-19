“SWEET! Jason Marvin gives Moira dela Torre a ‘surprise quarantine date’”

Jason Marvin organized a date in a pickup truck at home for his wife Moira.

Jason Marvin did not let the current health crisis prevent him from surprising his wife Moira dela Torre.

Moira revealed via Instagram that her husband recently organized a “quarantine surprise date” for her in their driveway.

“Last night, Jason took me out on a date on my lolo’s truck right on our driveway, with drive thru chicken joy and snacks from our parent’s kitchen. It started with flowers and a letter for me (and my stepmom) and ended with a romcom at sunset. it was the best date night ever,” Moira shared.

Moira remarked that her husband is truly her greatest blessing.

“@jasonmarvinph, losing you has easily become my greatest fear. but my fear is taken away by my thankfulness that I get to spend all my days with you, whether in normalcy or quarantined, whether it be 10 years or a hundred. you will always be my greatest blessing. I love you. Thank you,” Moira wrote.

Numerous netizens were quick to comment and express their admiration for Moira and Jason’s relationship.

“God has indeed gave you the best gift that you’ll treasure a lifetime. I am really inspired by how your relationship started. It always makes me say ‘Sana all’ every time I see your post. Keep the love burning. Stay safe and healthy,” one netizen said.

“So blessed to witness these things even if I’m just a fan of yours, Ate Moi. God bless you, Ate Moi and Kuya Jason!” another netizen commented.