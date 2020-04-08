“SWEET SISTERS: Garie Concepcion to KC Concepcion: ‘Is it too much to ask for a pamangkin already?’”

Gabby Concepcion’s daughters KC Concepcion and Garie Concepcion exchange sweet messages online.

On KC Concepcion’s 34th birthday last April 7, she reposted birthday messages posted on Garie Concepcion’s Instagram Stories which shows just how close a relationship they share. Garie is KC’s half-sister with father Gabby Concepcion. The two women have remained close throughout the years. In one of her posts, Garie jokingly asks KC for a niece or nephew and hoped her older sibling will also find her Mr. Right.

For KC’s birthday, Garie wrote,

“My dearest Ate..

She’s fun and cool like a best friend but she quickly switches to ‘Ate’ mode when you need for her to be.

Thoughtful, generous, smart, confident, talented, beautiful. The list goes on.

To have her as a big sister is amazing! No Joke. She’s got your back no matter what!

She has a way of keeping everyone together and that’s one thing I appreciate about her.

Even though we don’t get to see each other much, know that I’ve got your back no matter what too! I love you always, Ate! Happy Happy Birthday!

Enjoy your quarantine birthday for now and we shall celebrate when this is all over.

P.S Is it too much to ask for a pamangkin already? Hihi Kidding! Don’t kill me haha

Praying that you already meet God’s best for you!