“Sweet! Xian Lim and Kim Chiu meet up for some quality time”

Xian Lim and Kim Chiu reunite amid the pandemic and an impending typhoon.

It might be cold outside but Xian Lim gave his followers a case of the warm fuzzies when he and girlfriend Kim Chiu managed to meet up before the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

“Finally got to spend quality time with you @chinitaprincess ❤️ kakamiss ka rin eh🌸☺️,” Xian wrote on Instagram which posted with a photo of himself beside a smiling Kim.

“😅😅😅 hahahah struggle is real magpicture!! Hahahah😘,” Kim replied in the comments.

Kim has been busy with hosting duties on It’s Showtime while Xian is working on his new movie Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi with Kylie Verzosa and Marco Gumabao

READ: Kim Chiu officially joins ‘It’s Showtime’ as new host

Showbiz personalities like Thou Reyes, Guji Lorenzana, Yayo Aguila, and director Mae Cruz Alviar (who directed the couple in Bride For Rent and Past Tense) commented on the couple’s sweetness. KimXi fans were quick to chime in as well.

READ: LOOK: Xian Lim, Kylie Verzosa start shooting for new project

Kim and Xian’s relationship took off on the set of My Binondo Girl in 2011. Their chemistry was so strong that the KimXi pair would star in more teleseryes like Ina Kapatid Anak, The Story of Us, and the recently concluded Love Thy Woman.

The couple’s first date was in 2012 but it would be years later before the couple would officially admit their relationship.