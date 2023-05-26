Sweetie Share Video for Grungy New Single ‘Punch the Shark’

Industrial decay is offset by natural beauty in the video for ‘Punch the Shark’, the latest single from Sydney four-piece rock band Sweetie. ‘Punch the Shark’ diverges from the bouncy garage-pop influences of the band’s previous single, ‘Liminal Bliss’, embracing a slower, bluesier sound informed by PJ Harvey and Jack White.

Olivia Costa directed the music video, which was filmed on unceded Dharawal Country. It features the four members of Sweetie playing the song in an abandoned industrial warehouse and stalking the surrounding bushland with a lot of jacked-up attitude.

Sweetie – ‘Punch the Shark’

[embedded content]

“‘Punch the Shark’ is a resurrection song,” said vocalist Lily Keenan. The chorus begins with the question, “What does it take to show courage?” The line is left hanging until the second go-round, when Keenan asks the listener if, confronted with “a fin in the water”, you’d take the opportunity to “punch the shark” and “take what’s yours.”

“Lyrically it’s inspired by ego-dripping, big-talking 90s rapper personas where triumph and power is always the by-product of a personal struggle,” Keenan said. “We don’t know what we’re capable of until we’re tested. The character in this song has turned to face her fears, and punched the proverbial shark in the face.”

‘Punch the Shark’ and ‘Liminal Bliss’ will appear on Sweetie’s upcoming second EP, also titled Punch the Shark, which is due on Friday, 23rd June via Blossom Rot Records. Party Dozen’s Jonathan Boulet recorded and co-produced the EP. The band will play a couple of headline shows following its release and head to Byron Shire for the Bangers on the Green festival.

Blossom Rot will issue a limited-release vinyl comprising both Punch the Shark and Sweetie’s 2022 debut EP, Collision – pre-order the EP via Bandcamp.

