SWERTRES RESULT, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Official PCSO Lotto Results

SWERTRES RESULT – One of the lotto draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) every Wednesday is Swertres Lotto Lotto and here are the results for the latest draw: Now called 3D Lotto, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) changed the name of the said lotto game to 3D Lotto. With regards to the mechanics in playing the lotto game, they are the same. PCSO also maintained the jackpot prize and the draw schedule of the said lotto game. For today’s draw, ( Wednesday ) here are the Swertres lotto results:

Draw Date Winning Numbers 2:00 PM _-_-_ 5:00 PM _-_-_ 9:00 PM _-_-_

PCSO holds three (3) draws for 3D Lotto daily. They are set at 2:00 o’clock and 5:00 o’clock in the afternoon, and 9:00 o’clock at night.

Swertres Lotto Result Jackpot Prize: Php 4,500.00

Previous Swertres Lotto Result ( Tuesday )

Draw Winning Numbers 2:00 PM 7-5-3 5:00 PM 3-2-0 9:00 PM 7-8-0

Who can play the Swertres Lotto?

According to PCSO, the bettor must be at least 18 years of age. The same age requirements is needed in the claiming of the prize.

Mechanics in Playing the Swertres Lotto:

Pick three(3) numbers from 0 to 9.

You may also choose Lucky pick and the computer will randomly generate 3 number combination for you.

Choose how many draws you want to play.

Pay your lotto ticket.

How to claim your price?

Present your winning Lotto Ticket for Verification, don’t forget to write your name and signature at the back of your winning ticket.

Present two Valid IDs.

Where to claim?

Lotto Prizes amounting from 20 pesos up to 10,000 pesos – PCSO oulets or PCSO branch Office

Lotto Prizes amounting from 10,001 pesos up to 300,000 pesos – PCSO branch office or PCSO main office.

Lotto Prizes amounting from 300,001 pesos up – must only be claimed at the PCSO main office.

Reminders in playing the Swertres Lotto: