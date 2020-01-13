“Swing Out Sister to stage concerts in Manila, Davao, and Cebu”

Swing Out Sister’s last visit to Manila was over twelve years ago.

British pop duo Swing Out Sister is heading back to the Philippines this April for a concert with American R&B and pop singer Sybil.

Local events promoter Ovation Productions announced that Swing Out Sister would hold neither one nor two — but three shows in different cities in the country namely Manila, Davao, and Cebu with fellow 80s icon Sybil.

Swing Out Sister will first kick-off their three-day concert on April 16 at the Araneta Coliseum followed by a show the day after, April 17, at the SMX Convention Center in Davao. The duo will conclude their show at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu.

Swing Out Sisters’ hits include “Breakout,” “Am I The Same Girl,” “You On My Mind,” and “Somewhere In The World.”

Meanwhile, Sybil is the voice behind songs “Make It Easy On Me,” “The Love I Lost,” and “When I’m Good and Ready,” among others.

Swing Out Sister last came to Manila in 2008.

Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow, January 14.