Swipe2Trade Impresses at Coindesk’s Consensus Eventswap2trade.jpg

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA – Media OutReach – 15 May 2023 – Respected crypto and blockchain entrepreneur Herbert Rafael Sim, has big plans to merge social features and crypto trading functionality into one accessible package with his newest venture, Swipe2Trade.

Herbert ‘The Bitcoin Man’ Sim, CEO of Swipe2Trade, was in Austin, Texas to showcase the platform and present it to the media.

The CEO presented a conference at Coindesk’s influential Consensus event, introducing the key features of Swipe2Trade, and took part in interviews discussing his plans to create a platform that makes crypto accessible to everyone.

Speaking about his appearance at Consensus, Sim said: “We’ve already been gathering a lot of momentum for Swipe2Trade across the platform’s social media channels, but it was great to finally present it in person. It’s a unique project that I’m proud to take the lead on, so it was great to talk about it at my first ever appearance at Consensus!”

About Swipe2Trade

Swipe2Trade simplifies crypto trades with one swipe while providing social features for experienced users to guide newcomers and be rewarded for their advice. It addresses the complexity that keeps many people from entering the crypto world.

Swipe2Trade will have the kind of robust features and trading options that you would expect from a top tier exchange, but with convenient search and selection; easily accessible charts and statistics; fast deposits and withdrawals; convenient portfolio tracking and the ability to execute complex orders with a single swipe, making it easy for anyone to use!

To support people beginning their crypto journey, Swipe2Trade will utilise a suite of social features. This will allow advanced crypto users to monetise their knowledge and engage with new crypto users, allowing them to subscribe to their favourite experts and replicate deals they advise with a simple click, giving those who aren’t crypto native the ability to make informed decisions while those who are giving advice can monetise subscriber activity.

Swipe2Trade made waves at Consensus, with CEO Herbert Sim engaging with Coindesk’s media team and popular crypto influencers like CryptoWendy0 and Crypto Lifer. This will surely boost the platform’s social media presence, with a growing community eagerly following the project.

Telegram | Twitter | Instagram



Hashtag: #swipe2trade #Consensus #Trading

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.