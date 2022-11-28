Swire Properties’ Taikoo Place Embraces Workplace Wellness with an Indoor Golf Tournament and 8-Hour Charity Spin Exclusively Designed for TenantsLogo-Taikoo-Place.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 November 2022 – Global businesses have been shifting towards “flight-to-quality” to pursue smart and future-ready options in planning. The office market is no exception, with workplaces being expected to support business developments as well as talents’ wellbeing. With the long-term Placemaking approach to designing office communities, Swire Properties is well positioned to provide sustainable workspaces fit for the future. From curating public art, providing community cultural programmes to organising wellness-focused tenant engagement initiatives, tenants at Taikoo Place are well supported to embrace work-life balance.

This month, as the finale of this year’s “+UP! Better Living Pop-ups” programme, Taikoo Place hosted two wellness-inspired tenant engagement events at ArtisTree – the inaugural “Corporate Wellness Challenge: Indoor Golf Tournament” on 10-11 November, and the ever-popular “Corporate Wellness Challenge: 8-Hour Charity Spin” today, which was honourably graced by the presence of Mr. Wong Kam-po, Hong Kong cycling legend and ambassador of Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, who officiated at the ceremony.

Not only did the events promote personal wellbeing at work, but also raised money for the international charity, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation which was founded under the patronage of Nelson Mandela to improve mental health and wellbeing of young people in Hong Kong through sports and physical activities. The events received overwhelming responses from more than 350 tenant-athletes from 18 tenant companies, raising HK$508,519, of which HK$350,000 was donated by Swire Properties. Prizes in different categories including the highest fundraising team award were also given out to recognize and encourage sportsmanship and generosity.

Robbie McRobbie, representative of Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, said: “Sport has the power to change, inspire and unite people. The charity partnership with Swire Properties allows Laureus to keep giving back to Hong Kong and improving young people’s lives through sports.”

Wong Kam-po, ambassador of Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and Hong Kong’s first World Champion cyclist, said: “Cycling requires determination and a never give up spirit, and these are some of the mottos that keep me going in the sport that I love. We are delighted that Swire Properties organised this meaningful event to raise money for charity by harnessing the power of sport. We hope the general public will continue to support the charitable work that Laureus Sport for Good does in improving and supporting young people’s mental health and well-being.”

Priscilla Li, General Manager of Taikoo Place, Swire Properties, said: “We’re proud to host meaningful tenant engagement events that help to nurture the wellness of the greater Taikoo Place community whilst be able to also contribute for a good cause. The future of way of work is dynamic and fast-moving. And these fantastic events are some of the best examples showcasing our continuous commitment to Placemaking, which set us apart in providing unrivalled beyond-the-office experiences in Hong Kong.”

Embrace a sustainable workplace wellbeing

Held on 10 – 11 November, the inaugural “Corporate Wellness Challenge: Indoor Golf Tournament” at ArtisTree had attracted golf lovers from companies based in Taikoo Place who formed corporate teams to compete with each other in a friendly 9-hole golf scramble.

This was followed by the ever-popular “Corporate Wellness Challenge: 8-Hour Charity Spin” taking place today, where riders formed corporate teams to complete an eight-hour non-stop endurance “spinathon” on stationary professional road bikes under an energetic setting in ArtisTree.

