Swiss Education Group Partners Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to Initiate Research Study On Best Practices for the Global Hospitality Industry

MONTREUX, Switzerland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Swiss Education Group, the largest provider of hospitality and culinary education in Switzerland, is collaborating with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group on a research initiative to study the effects of the ongoing pandemic on the hospitality industry. This project, which also includes leading Swiss industry partners, will identify best practices in crisis management, operations and recovery strategies through interviews, visits and surveys. The findings will be incorporated into the Group’s member schools’ academic curricula.



Covid-19 has brought unprecedented upheaval on the global economy, and the global hospitality industry is amongst the most affected. As more countries continue to ease lockdowns and travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, this research together with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences, will focus on how luxury hospitality establishment are managing the crisis.

The study will identify best practices and capture valuable learnings during and after the crisis, which will be included in the Group’s operational and leadership teaching content. Many questions regarding guest experience, health and safety, technological transformation and changes to operations in the current environment remain real and need to be addressed, and through this research the Group aims to enhance the quality and content of the curricula, making it more relevant for future leaders of the industry.

“We have a long standing partnership with Swiss Education Group and are delighted to share relevant learnings and support such a meaningful educational endeavour,” said Paul Clark, Chief Human Resources Officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Yong Shen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Swiss Education Group added, “The results of the study will be communicated and integrated into our schools’ curriculum from September 2020 onwards. This pandemic offers rich learnings for the education of our students as future hospitality business professionals and leaders. We are very pleased to be able to collaborate with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and other top Swiss brands including Fairmont Le Montreux Palace and Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville Crissier.”

With five schools based across six campuses throughout Switzerland, Swiss Education Group is Switzerland’s largest private hospitality educator. In total, the Group has over 6,000 students from over 110 countries. All schools offer Diploma, Bachelor and Master programmes, with a variety of subjects and specialisations.

