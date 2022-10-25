Swiss Fintechs to Display Latest Innovations @ Singapore Fintech Festival 2022Switzerland Global Enterprise

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 October 2022 – Twenty cutting-edge Swiss fintech enterprises will take part at the Swiss Pavilion – hosted by Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) and the Swiss Business Hub ASEAN – at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 (2 – 4 Nov 2022). The Swiss delegation will include new and returning players, all with the goal to capture new markets in Asia with fresh, innovative solutions developed over the past 2-3 years.

Switzerland has become a vibrant hub for emerging technologies, such as fintech, blockchain, and distributed ledger technology (DLT). With the new DLT Framework coming into effect in 2021, Switzerland is one of the first countries in the world to deliver advanced regulatory solutions and specific amendments for fintech, blockchain, and DLT.

The Swiss fintech delegation returns to the annual fintech festival for the 6th time, notwithstanding that the last two editions in Singapore were virtual. Further, Swiss fintechs who had participated in previous editions have since moved forward to establish a foothold in Singapore as a platform for their Asian expansion.

H.E. Mr Frank Grütter, Ambassador of Switzerland to Singapore, said: “Swiss financial institutions are reputed for their trustworthiness, reliability and innovation. At the Swiss Pavilion @ SFF 2022, there is a great opportunity for our fintechs to feel and understand the market as well as welcome face-to-face interactions with potential clients or partners.”

Renee Koh, Head of Swiss Business Hub ASEAN said: “The pace of development in technologies and financial services is progressing at ultra-speed, creating growing demand for innovative solutions, while meeting evolving environmental, social, and governance standards. Swiss fintechs have been at the forefront of these areas and their presence at the Swiss Pavilion will open opportunities for collaboration.”

Singapore Fintech Festival is now in its 7th year and the 2022 edition is themed “Building Resilient Business Models amid Volatility and Change“. The event is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Elevandi, and event organiser Constellar and in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore.

Swiss interactive advisor Adviscent Solutions will be a first time participant at the Singapore festival under the Swiss Pavilion. Seen a new player in the fintech sector with a track record built up over the last 18 months, it views the Singapore festival as ‘starting point” for its Asian growth, first in Singapore and then further into the region.

Thomas Bosshard said that, with a track record established in Europe, “Adviscent believes there is a good product market fit in Asia and especially in Singapore. We enable private banks or private banking units within universal banks that want to empower their relationship managers with the right content at the right time to grow AuM and increase RoA with personalised advise at scale.”

