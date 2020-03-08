Swiss national, 5 Filipinos nabbed in ‘drug den’ in Subic

SUBIC, Zambales, Philippines — Six drug suspects, including a Swiss national, were arrested after they were caught having a crystal meth session in an alleged drug den in Barangay Matain in this town on Saturday, police said.

Investigators identified the suspects as 39-year-old Swiss national David Krauer and his Filipino companions Helmot Ferrer, Orlando Cabardo, Fernando Ferrer, Wilfredo Macua, and Rizalyn Lusario.

Seized during the operation were 10 grams of crystal meth, locally known as shabu, with an estimated street value of P68,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

The suspects will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Acts of 2002.

/atm

