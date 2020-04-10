Swordystory is Hosting a Fantastic Life Writing Contest — Without Entry Fees

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The brand new subsidiary of Stary—Swordystory, launches a Fantastic Life Writing Contest to provide fantasy, adventure & doomsday stories to authors and readers. Swordystory is dedicated to support imaginative authors to win bonuses without entry fees.

Fantasy, Adventure & Doomsday Genres

With the number of readers mushrooming over the years, Stary saw a huge demand for excellent imaginative stories with original world view, but there is no specialized platform to meet it. Swordystory was born in this case. And now it is hosting Fantastic Life Writing Contest to add more appealing voices. Fantasy, Doomsday, Paranormal Urban and Game Fiction are the focused subjects in the contest. Possibilities of those stories never end and authors are encouraged to release their imaginations and bring readers to a fictional land.

First Prize $5000 & Royalties

The writing contest runs from March 4 to June 2, 2020, and the top three stories will be rewarded $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 respectively. Except that, based on these contents: best character development, plot or word view, the platform will additionally reward $1,000 each for the most popular stories. And after signing the contract, the authors can enjoy royalty and professional writing service to help them pursue writing dreams.

More Opportunities from Swordystory

Fantastic Life Writing Contest can be seen as a startup of fantasy, adventure & doomsday writing, more supports will be offered for a long time. Efficient marketing promotion and Story Adaptation Program would help excellent stories get a better monetization. Winners in Fantastic Life Writing Contest might get chances to make their works adapted into games, audiobooks or paper books, etc. “We will try our best to support authors on Swordystory,” said by Samuel Law, CEO of Stary, “And we are aiming to make Swordystory a top platform where everyone can enjoy great stories and content monetization as well.”

About Swordystory

Swordystory is a network reading platform, created by company Stary. The platform provides readers with excellent content, and authors also can present themselves. Swordystory focuses on original web fictions like Fantasy, Doomsday, Paranormal Urban, etc. The expanding fantasy world welcomes everyone to visit, write, read and share.

Start your writing journey now

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swordystory-is-hosting-a-fantastic-life-writing-contest–without-entry-fees-301038751.html