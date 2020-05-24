SWS: 87% of Pinoys fear a family member might get Covid

THE Social Weather Stations (SWS) found that 87 percent of Filipinos were worried that someone in their immediate family might catch the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Through mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviews, a Covid-19 mobile survey was conducted by the SWS from May 4 to 10 with 4,010 working-age respondents nationwide.

In a statement, the SWS said that the survey revealed that 87 percent of Filipinos were “worried (consisting of 73 percent ‘worried a great deal’ and 14 percent ‘somewhat worried’) that anyone in their immediate family might catch Covid-19.”

It also said that 13 percent were “not worried (consisting of 7 percent ‘worried a little’ and 7 percent ‘not worried,’ correctly rounded) about catching the virus.”

The SWS added that, compared to its past surveys, concern about catching Covid-19 was “greater than worries about catching” Ebola at 82 percent in 2014, swine flu at 82 percent in 2009, bird flu at 83 percent in 2006 and 80 percent in 2004 and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) at 78 percent in 2003.

Worries about catching Covid-19 hardly varied in areas that were under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) at 88 percent and general community quarantine (GCQ) at 86 percent, the SWS survey also said.

By major study areas, the SWS said, worries about catching Covid-19 were “higher in Metro Manila at 93 percent and the Visayas at 91 percent, compared to Mindanao at 85 percent and Balance Luzon at 84 percent.”

It added that awareness of Covid-19 symptoms was “high in both ECQ and GCQ areas at 96 percent and 92 percent, respectively.”

By major study areas, the SWS continued, awareness of Covid-19 symptoms was highest in Metro Manila at 98 percent. It is followed by the Visayas at 96 percent, Balance Luzon at 94 percent and Mindanao at 90 percent.

Fever and cough were “the two most mentioned symptoms in all areas,” said the SWS survey. Colds, it also said, was the third most mentioned symptom in Metro Manila (51 percent), the Visayas (59 percent) and Mindanao (54 percent). In Balance Luzon, it added, difficulty in breathing was the third most mentioned (48 percent).

The SWS also said that worry about catching Covid-19 was “higher among Filipinos than among Britons, Australians and Americans, based on similar surveys.”

It said that the Roy Morgan Research online surveys of March 18 to 20 and March 28 to 29 found that 78 percent of Britons and 75 percent of Australians (composed of “strongly agree” and “agree”) were afraid that they or someone in their family might actually catch the coronavirus.

The SWS said that the ABC News/Ipsos Poll, surveyed online from May 13 to 14, found that 79 percent of Americans said that they were concerned (composed of “very concerned” and “somewhat concerned”) that they or a person they know will be infected with Covid-19.