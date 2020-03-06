SWS gives Duterte ‘excellent’ rating

Majority of Filipinos were satisfied with the Duterte administration’s performance in the fourth quarter of 2019, results of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed.

The survey, held from Dec. 13 to 16 last year, found that 81 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the administration while 7 percent were dissatisfied and 12 percent undecided, giving it a net satisfaction score of “excellent” +73.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rating was up by six points from the previous “very good” +67 rating in September 2019.

The SWS considers a rating of +70 and above “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; and -70 and below, “execrable.”

FEATURED STORIES

In tackling national issues, the administration posted improved ratings on the following: fighting terrorism (from +49 to +61), developing a healthy economy (from +48 to +53), reconciling with Muslim rebels (from +40 to +51), protecting the freedom of the press (from +47 to +50) and fighting inflation (from +5 to +12).

The rating declined on the government’s efforts to recover the “hidden wealth” stolen by Ferdinand Marcos and his cronies (from +30 to +25).

The noncommissioned survey conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide.

It had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percent.

Malacañang on Friday welcomed the survey results.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the latest poll was proof that for a great majority of Filipinos, the “transparent and responsive government” is “performing an exceptional job.” —REPORTS FROM INQUIRER RESEARCH AND JULIE M. AURELIO

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ