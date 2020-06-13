SWS: Majority of Filipinos stressed due to Covid-19 crisis

Majority of Filipinos are stressed due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The mobile phone survey, conducted from May 4 to 10 from among 4,010 respondents nationwide, showed 55 percent of them experienced “great stress” due to the pandemic, while 34 percent experienced “much stress.”

On the other hand, 7 percent had “a little stress” while 4 percent had “no stress” at all, according to SWS.

Of those under “great stress,” 68 percent experienced involuntary hunger in the past three months, while 52 percent of families did not get involuntarily hungry.

SWS said that stress was higher among those who lost their jobs due to the outbreak or those whose salaries were cut.

A total of 58 percent of those who “have a job but are not receiving” any pay have experienced “great stress” while 57 percent of those who “currently do not have a job but used to have one” have experienced the same.

“Great stress” has been experienced by 52 percent of Filipinos who have jobs and were receiving full pay, and by 51 percent of those who have never had a job, according to SWS.

The survey also found the highest number of people experiencing

“great stress” in Visayas at 63 percent, compared to 58 percent in Metro Manila, 55 percent in Mindanao, and 51 percent in Balance Luzon (whole of Luzon except Metro Manila).

The number of Filipinos who have experienced “great stress” is the same in areas under enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine areas, at 55 percent.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered nonessential workers to stay at home in Luzon for two months to slow the spread of Covid-19. Some areas outside of Luzon followed suit to prevent the transmission of the disease.

The government eased restrictions in Metro Manila – the Covid-19 epicenter – and some other parts of the country on June 1, allowing more businesses to reopen and public transportation to resume at reduced capacity in a bid to jumpstart the local economy.

The government’s task force against the coronavirus is expected to present this week its recommendation to Duterte on whether to lift, modify, or extend the community quarantine enforced across the country after June 15.

Meanwhile, the same survey showed that people with less formal education have been under great stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The proportion of those with great stress was at 59 percent among non-elementary graduates, 58 percent among those who reached some high school, and 56 percent among junior high school graduates, compared to 52 percent among those with some college as well as among college graduates,” SWS said.

“It was similar among women and men, at 56 percent and 54 percent, respectively,” the polling firm added.

The most affected age group, on the other hand, is 35-45, followed by 41-50, then 15-24 and 55 and above.

The survey, conducted via phone or computer-assisted telephone interview among respondents aged 15 years old above, had sampling error margins of ±2 percent for national percentages, ±6 percent for Metro Manila, ±2 percent for Balance Luzon, ±3 percent Visayas, and ±3 percent in Mindanao.