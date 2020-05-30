SWS: More Filipinos used money earned from jobs than cash aid

MORE Filipinos use money earned from their jobs than cash aid to purchase basic needs in their households amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The mobile phone survey, conducted from May 4 to 10 among 4,010 respondents, showed 45 percent of Filipino families use money earned from a job for their daily household expenses, while 39 percent use money that was given to them or money amelioration.

Meanwhile, about 21 percent use their personal savings, and 6 percent use money that was loaned to them.

The SWS noted that the respondents were not provided with a list of choices and that they were allowed to give more than one answer.

For those who used money amelioration, this includes any form of cash assistance received by the respondent’s family, such as the government’s Social Amelioration Program, vouchers, and gift certificates.

On the other hand, SWS said 6 percent of the respondents said they did not spend money because they received relief goods while 2 percent said they did not spend money because they harvested their own crops.

“While these families are not spending money, it does not imply that all their needs have been met,” the polling firm said.

For the rest of the regions, SWS said most Filipinos relied on their wages for their daily needs.

A majority 51 percent of families in the Visayas also use money earned from a job, 34 percent use money amelioration, 12 percent use their personal savings, and 7 percent use money-loan. Eight percent receive relief goods, and 3 percent harvest their own crops.

In Balance Luzon, 43 percent of families use money earned from a job, 41 percent use money amelioration, 24 percent use their personal savings, and 6 percent use money from loans. Four percent receive relief goods, and 2 percent harvest their own crops.

In Mindanao, 49 percent of families also use money earned from a job, 37 percent use money amelioration, 19 percent use their personal savings, and 4 percent use money-loan. Six percent receive relief goods, and 2 percent harvest their own crops.

On the other hand, 41 percent of families in Metro Manila use money amelioration for their daily household expenses, 33 percent use money earned from a job, 26 percent use their personal savings, and 7 percent use money-loan. Twelve percent receive relief goods, and 0.3 percent harvest their own crops.

The SWS survey, conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviews, had sampling error margins of ±2 percent for national percentages, ±6 percent for Metro Manila, ±2 for Balance Luzon, ±3 percent Visayas, and ±3 percent in Mindanao.

This comes as the Philippines has been locked down in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has allocated a P200-billion budget for its social amelioration program, which grants emergency subsidies ranging between P5,000 and P8,000 to low-income households affected by the pandemic.

As of Friday, the country reported 16,634 confirmed Covid-19. Recoveries have reached 3,720, while 942 have died of the disease.