SWS: Number of hungry Filipinos doubled amid pandemic

The number of Filipino families who experienced hunger in the past three months has doubled as the government grapples to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The poll, conducted from May 4 to 10 among 4,010 respondents nationwide, showed that 16.7 percent of Filipinos experienced involuntary hunger or hunger due to lack of food beginning February.

“This is nearly double the 8.8 percent (estimated 2.1 million families) in December 2019, and the highest since the 22.0 percent (estimated 4.8 million families) in September 2014,” SWS said.

The result is made up of 13.9 percent of total Filipino families who experienced “moderate hunger” or those who experienced hunger “once” or “a few times” in the last three months, and 2.8 percent who experienced “severe hunger” or those who experienced it “often” or “always.”

SWS attributed the higher hunger rate to the increases in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The same survey also found out that 99 percent of Filipino families have already received relief food packages, mostly from the government, since the Covid-19 crisis.

“Government was the most common source of food-help at 99 percent, followed by relatives at 22 percent, private groups or institutions like churches and non-government organizations at 16 percent, friends at 10 percent, and private individuals at 8 percent,” SWS said.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Palace was saddened that there was a huge spike in the number of Filipino families who went hungry in the past three months.

But Roque assured the public that the government would exhaust all efforts to help Filipino households who are experiencing hunger amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“Talaga pong nakakalungkot iyan kaya nga po lahat ginagawa natin para magbigay ng ayuda sa ating mga mamamayan (It’s really saddening but we are doing everything to assist our fellow countrymen),” he said in a television interview .