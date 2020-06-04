SWS survey: 84% believe lockdown worth it

Eight out of 10 Filipinos think the strict stay-at-home protocols are worth it to protect the people and contain the spread of COVID-19, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The survey showed that 84 percent of Filipinos believed that the community quarantine measures were worth it, while 15 percent thought it placed too many burdens on the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The percentage of those who believed the lockdown was worth it was highest among college graduates and college-level respondents. –Inquirer Research

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ