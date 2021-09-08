SWS: Unemployment rate up slightly in June

ABOUT 13.5 million adult Filipinos are unemployed as of June 2021, a slight increase of 1.8 percent from May, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The 27.6 percent joblessness rate in June is higher than the 25.8 percent in May but significantly lower than in July 2020.

“Joblessness reached a catastrophic level of 45.5 percent in July 2020. It eased to 39.5 percent in September 2020, 27.3 percent in November 2020, and 25.8 percent in May 2021 before rising to 27.6 percent in June 2021,” said SWS in a statement.

From May 2021 to June 2021, Metro Manila’s joblessness rose by 10.1 percent from 30.8 percent to 40.9 percent and by 6.7 percent to 30.9 percent in Balance Luzon.

However, joblessness fell in the Visayas and Mindanao at 7.4 and 3.8 percent respectively.

SWS conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 years and above from June 23 to 26. Results of the survey have a ±3 percent margin of error for national percentages and ±6 percent for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

SWS said that this survey was non-commissioned and was part of its initiative and released as a public service.