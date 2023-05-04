SXSW Sydney Announces First Round of Local Acts for 2023

SXSW Sydney organisers have announced the first round of local artists who will be performing as part of the inaugural Australian edition of the Austin-born festival. Among the lineup of homegrown acts who will be performing are Perth-based producer Go-Jo and alt-rock band DICE. Others include 1tbsp – a project by producer Golden Vessel – along with Brisbane singer-songwriter Dean Brady and Sydney rapper Vv Pete.

Other rising Australian artists who will perform as part of SXSW Sydney include Alter Boy, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Dust, Mi-Kaisha, Milku, Pania, Phoebe Go and Teenage Joans. See the full list of local acts included in the first round announcement below. Applications for local artists who wish to showcase at SXSW Sydney this year close on Sunday, 14th May.

SXSW Sydney Will Run from 15-22 October, 2023

The music program for SXSW Sydney – which will run throughout the city from Sunday, 15th October to Sunday, 22nd October 2023 – has also expanded with numerous international additions. Those include Los Angeles singer-songwriter Wallice, who recently toured Australia supporting The 1975. Other additions include New Zealand’s Soaked Oats, hanbee and Hans., Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie from Japan, South Korea’s Hypnosis Therapy and Nuha Ruby Ra from London.

Today’s announcement also includes a new featured speaker for SXSW Sydney: Sung-Su Lee (aka Chris Lee), former CEO and current chief A&R officer at South Korean entertainment agency SM Entertainment. Claire Collins, Head of Music at SXSW Sydney, said they were “thrilled” to welcome Lee to the program as a featured speaker.

“Mr Lee has during his time at SM Entertainment played a leading role in shaping the global K-pop phenomenon, helping to introduce Korean music and culture to audiences around the world,” Collins said. “With SXSW Sydney’s focus on the opportunities in APAC, Mr Lee’s participation will be invaluable in helping attendees understand and capitalise on the potential of this dynamic region.”

SXSW’s inaugural Sydney event this year will mark the first time the music, film, gaming and tech festival and conference has expanded outside its Austin, Texas home base. The first artist announcement took place in February, and included UK acts Connie Constance and Los Bitchos, Canadian artist Ekkstacy, American rapper redveil and Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver.

SXSW Sydney 2023’s New Additions

1tbsp

Alter Boy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Ashli

Dean Brady

DICE

Dust

Elle Shimada

Go-Jo

Mali Jo$e

Mi-Kaisha

Mikayla Pasterfield

Milku

Pania

Phoebe Go

Rum Jungle

Teenage Joans

Vv Pete

Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie (Japan)

hanbee (New Zealand)

Hans. (New Zealand)

Hypnosis Therapy (South Korea)

Nuha Ruby Ra (UK)

Soaked Oats (NZ)

Wallice (USA)

