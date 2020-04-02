Sydney Dance Company Has Announced A Series Of Virtual Dance Classes

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 2, 2020

If you’ve been stuck at home self-isolating and are starting to miss cutting shapes out on the dancefloor, Sydney Dance Company may have a solution for you, having announced a wide range of online dance classes over the next few months.

The virtual sessions are taught by their own renowned instructors over the video conferencing app Zoom, giving you the opportunity to bust a boogie from the comfort of your own living room.

There’s a whole slew of dance styles available, from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop, tap and jazz, with a weekly dance party called Feel Good Friday. Classes are available to everyone, no matter your experience level – there are open, beginner and intermediate classes available, so no need to worry if you’re not already a master. Plus, you can choose to have your camera on or off during the class, so no pressure if you’re not feeling super confident.

Tickets to the online classes are $12 each, or unlimited memberships are available for $28 a week, billed monthly. There are also five and 10 class FlexiPacks available at $50 and $90 respectively.

Head to the Sydney Dance Company’s website here for more information on classes, and check out their schedule here. You can also book via the Sydney Dance Company’s smartphone app, available for iOs and Android.