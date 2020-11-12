Sydney Festival Has Announced Its Return In 2021 With A Huge Australian Lineup

Sydney Festival has announced it will return next year, announcing a huge program of Australian talent.

Set to run between January 6th to 26th, over 130 events will run across the festival’s 2021 season, marking one of the first major arts programs to return since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

It’s the fifth and final program by director Wesley Enoch, who’ll wrap up his time in the role after next year’s festival.

Performances from the likes of E^ST, Alice Ivy, Emily Wurramara, Ngaiire and much more are set to take place across beloved Sydney venues as part of the Allowed and Local series, along with a large number of outdoor events. The full Allowed and Local program is set to be announced on Friday, 23rd November.

Many of those aforementioned outdoor events will take place at the Headland, a large, purpose-built venue at Barangaroo Reserve that will allow for larger capacity events.

It will house events such as electro-pop veteran Paul Mac‘s tribute to George Michael and Rapture, a song cycle by Paul Capsis and iOTA that will feature the music of Megan Washington, Blondie, the Kinks and more. Plus, Songs of Don will see the likes of Katie Noona, Christine Anu, Suze DeMarchi and Emily Wurramara will reinterpet the songs of Cold Chisel legend Don Walker.

Head here for more details, program info and tickets.