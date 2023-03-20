Sydney Foursome Sweetie to Launch New Single ‘Liminal Bliss’ at Waywards

Sydney indie rock crew Sweetie have returned with the new single ‘Liminal Bliss’. Described by the band as an “ode to finding inner peace in unlikely places”, ‘Liminal Bliss’ is all charging guitars, weaving melodies and deadpan vocals. It’s out now via Blossom Rot Records.

Sweetie will launch ‘Liminal Bliss’ at Sydney venue Waywards on Saturday, 1st April. They’ll be joined by Cammy Cautious & the Wrestlers and Misso.

Sweetie – ‘Liminal Bliss’

In a statement, Sweetie singer Lily Keenan said ‘Liminal Bliss’ was written during lockdown. “It reflects on the frustration of grinding to a halt in a world that favours progress at all costs,” Keenan said. “Forced into a liminal space between jobs and relationships, I was surprised to find peace there.”

Jonathan Boulet, of Party Dozen fame, mixed and mastered the single, which the band recorded at Stranded Recording Studios with engineer Bowen Shakallis. It’s Sweetie’s first release of 2023 and follows the 2022 EP Collision.

Since the EP’s release, Keenan and bandmates Rikki Clark (drums), Janae Beer (bass) and Lucy Warriner (guitar) have appeared at New Year’s festival Lost Paradise, supported Hatchie and Body Type, and toured with Polish Club. ‘Liminal Bliss’ is the first taste of the band’s upcoming second EP, which is due sometime in 2023.

Sweetie ‘Liminal Bliss’ Single Launch

w/ Cammy Cautious & the Wrestlers and Misso.

Saturday, 1st April – Waywards @ The Bank Hotel, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

