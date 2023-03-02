Sydney Indie-Pop Duo Dekleyn Release New Single ‘Only You’, Featuring Sammi Constantine

Eora/Sydney-based indie-pop duo Dekleyn have just revealed a new collab with pop artist Sammi Constantine dubbed ‘Only You’.

Produced by the artists themselves alongside Hamish Patrick (George Alice, MAY-A) and mixed by Jack Prest (Sampa the Great), the single is an emotionally charged ballad about the heartbreak of a rocky relationship.

Dekleyn – ‘Only You’ (Feat. Sammi Constantine)

“This song was one of the deepest emotional songs we‘ve written,” the pair explained in a press statement.

“It began as a soft, piano-driven instrumental with a hard beat. We then worked with Miranda Ward (Austen) who came up with the opening lyrics which really pointed this song in the direction of a heavy ballad-type song. We finished the song with Miranda and took it to Sammi who sang on the track alongside Justin. The song works as a beautiful duet about the heartbreak of a rocky relationship.”

They continued: “With the help of Hamish, we were able to turn this song into a poppy, sad ballad with a relatively happy tinge. It‘s one of the more complex songs we‘ve ever created and we‘re super excited to have it out there!”

