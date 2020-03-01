Sydney Mardi Gras Releases Statement On Overbooked Official Afterparty

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 1, 2020

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras has released a statement and apologised for apparently selling more tickets to their official afterparty than what the venue could facilitate.

Pedestrian.TV are reporting that the organisation sold over 10,000 tickets to the party, which was being held at Moore Park’s Hordern Pavilion. That venue, however, only has a capacity of around 5,500. The party was being headlined by international megastars Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Kesha.

This meant that many punters were allegedly left queuing outside the venue, even after the event had begun. Fans have flocked the organisation’s Facebook page with complaints, demanding refunds.

“The worst after party experience ever,” one punter wrote.

“Waited in line for more then 3 hours and couldn’t see any of the main acts – an absolute disgrace, worst organised event I have ever been to (sic).”

“Horrific experience at the after party,” someone else wrote.

“We queued for more than 3 hours to see a third of the total show. Worst organisation ever. Shocking. Knowing that I was only able to see a third of what I came for.”

The organisation released a statement on their website addressing the controversy, saying that they are “deeply disappointed” in what happened.

“It’s no secret that this year we lost the Royal Hall of Industries as a venue for the annual Mardi Gras Party,” the statement reads.

“We recognise significant changes are required for the smaller party footprint to be successful.

After exploring a range of other options across the city, it was determined the Hordern Pavilion and surrounding areas were still the best venue for The Party. There just isn’t another inner city space that is big enough for our audience that would allow an all-night dance party.

Our challenge this year has been to evolve the Party, bringing to life more areas with entertainment, introducing more bars and extended outdoor spaces. We also provided big screens in outside areas so the shows could be seen and heard by as many partygoers as possible.

We’ve received some valuable feedback this year, which will help us continue to develop and evolve the Party experience.”