Sydney Opera House Announces Digital ‘From Our House To Yours’ Program

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 31, 2020

Last week saw the Sydney Opera House temporarily close in response to the coronavirus pandemic – but that’s not stopping the iconic landmark from bringing world-class performances to its patrons. They’ve today announced a new digital initiative which will present performances and other events online.

From Wednesday to Sunday each week, the Opera House will trawl through their archives to bring full-length performances and talks, podcasts and other never-before-seen digital content from across the House’s long and varied events history, available for anyone to enjoy through the device of their choice. The weekly schedule will be announced every Tuesday.

The program kicks off tomorrow night (Wednesday, 1st April) with Missy Higgins live from the Opera House Forecourt back on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Other events that will be available to stream this week include a Writers Room with Celia Pacquola, Josh Thomas, Luke McGregor and Dan Harmon.

“While we cannot welcome audiences to live performances in our venues, we are committed to offering the best in arts, culture and entertainment, as we have since opening in 1973. The difference is that, while the doors are closed, we will be doing it online – from our House to yours,” commented Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM.

“Content will be available on demand. In addition, there will be scheduled daily releases from our new digital season from Wednesday to Sunday, so people can tune in, enjoy and even chat to other viewers while they watch, as part of a wider community. I hope this new digital program from the Opera House, a national symbol of creativity, will connect, inspire and comfort people around the world during this challenging time.”

Head over to the Opera House website to see the full lineup for this week’s digital program.