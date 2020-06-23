Sydney Opera House To Stream Archival Empire Of The Sun Concert This Weekend

Back in 2013, Empire of the Sun performed a wide-ranging, theatrical set at Sydney Opera House as part of that year’s VIVID Live bill. Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore were a couple of weeks away from releasing their sophomore album Ice on the Dune, and the show saw the electronic pop group perform a number of tracks from the record such as ‘Alive’, ‘DNA’, ‘Concert Pitch’ and ‘Celebrate’. There was also a healthy selection of Walking on a Dream favourites like ‘Standing on the Shore, ‘We Are the People’ and the album’s hit title track.

Now, Sydney Opera House has announced it will be broadcasting a concert film of that performance on the weekend. It’s all going down this Saturday, 27th June, with the stream starting at 8PM AEST over on the Opera House website. It’s part of the iconic venue’s digital From Our House to Yours program, which has seen archival performances from the likes of Missy Higgins, Air, Panda Bear, Jónsi and Alex Somers and more.

Last month, Littlemore’s other project PNAU dropped their first single of 2020 with ‘Lucky’, a vibey bop featuring vocals from former Cloud Control frontman Alister Wright, who performs with Littlemore as part of their duo Vlossom.

Watch Empire of the Sun perform ‘Alive’ at the Sydney Opera House below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]