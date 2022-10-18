Sydney Pop Artist Andrew Lambrou To Represent Cyprus At Eurovision 2023

Sydney artist Andrew Lambrou is the latest Australian musician to head to the Eurovision Song Contest. However, Lambrou will instead be representing Cyprus due to eligibility from his Greek/Cypriot descent.

Lambrou will be one of the two Australian artists performing as part of the 2023 edition of Eurovision when it takes place in Liverpool next year. The other entrant will be decided by way of the annual Eurovision – Australia Decides programme when it returns early next year.

Andrew Lambrou – ‘Electrify’

[embedded content]

Lambrou had initially taken part in Eurovision – Australia Decides earlier this year with hopes of performing at the 2022 event. Ultimately, he finished seventh, with Sheldon Riley representing Australia and reaching the 15th position overall.

According to Lambrou, being involved in Eurovision is the culmination of a lifelong dream that stems back to his experience with the contest as a young child. “I’ve grown up watching Eurovision with my family, admiring all that goes into it and seeing artists show their craft to the world, and to be a part of this show is like a dream come true,” Lambrou said in a statement.

The 2023 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place between 9th and 13th May, 2023. Australia will decide their entry early next year.

