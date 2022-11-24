Sydney Post-Punks Mac The Knife Unveil Angsty New Cut ‘Labour In Vein’

Eora/Sydney-based post-punk quintet Mac the Knife have just unveiled their latest cut, ‘Labour In Vain’.

Produced by Michael Kuhle and engineered and mixed by Nick Hatzakos, the angsty new punk-rock anthem takes its influence from the likes IDLES, Fontaines D.C. and The Peep Temple, and asserts itself as a triumphant battle cry not to live your life for others.

“Throughout the last few years, thanks to a bunch of therapy, I’ve realised how much weight I put on the opinions of others,” frontman Bryn Chapman Parish explains in a press statement.

“A back-breaking amount of weight, in fact. I’m in the uniquely frustrating position of being a socially anxious extrovert. On the one hand, I’m a social butterfly who craves constant interaction. But on the other, I’ve spent countless nights fretting over a stranger’s opinion and endless mornings regretting interactions and replaying conversations.”

He continues: “‘Labour In Vain’ is a battle cry to triumph over the fear of judgements of others. This song is a love letter to being a better you, acknowledging your shit and working through it. But more importantly, to be happy with who you are without the validation of others.”

