Sydney Producer Kilter Matches Airy Hooks with Club Grooves on ‘High Hopes’

Sydney-based electronica producer Kilter has released his first single of 2023. The club-oriented jam, ‘High Hopes’, follows two tracks Kilter released with Toby Anagnostis and Nick Littlemore’s Brain Flowers project in 2022.

On ‘High Hopes’, Kilter chops up and hammers home the airy melodic hook, “You know I get my hopes up,” grounding it in a spirited groove and subterranean bass frequencies.

Kilter – ‘High Hopes’

In a statement, Kilter’s Ned East said the core of the track took shape during “a last-minute writing trip to Brisbane” after a show was cancelled due to border closures. Once he returned to Sydney, he set about turning the foundation into something “cruisy and euphoric but still hard.”

‘High Hopes’ is the first taste of a forthcoming body of work from Kilter, which came together in various locations around Australia and Europe.

“There are a bunch of tracks sitting together; some more crunchy house stuff, some beats and some interesting songs,” Kilter said. “I’m excited about how everything is sounding and [excited] to begin presenting a deeper look at the music I’ve been working on.”

