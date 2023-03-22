Sydney’s Abercrombie Hotel Announces New Sunday Night Party Series

The operators of Sydney venue the Abercrombie Hotel – which reopened its doors in late 2022 after laying dormant for nine years – have announced a new Sunday night party series, Channel, to help local clubbers see out the weekend.

Running from 6pm Sunday till the early hours of Monday morning, organisers say the weekly event will “focus on diverse and inclusive music programming from local, domestic and global artist pools, providing a community-led alternative for the city’s dance music scene.” Channel is being curated in collaboration with local promoters Bizarro.

Channel at the Abercrombie Will Launch in Early April

Channel will launch on Sunday, 2nd April, with an inaugural lineup that features Naarm/Melbourne DJs Moopie, Fibre Optixxx and Tangerine, as well as local acts Reenie and Mazzacles. As with all other events in the series, entry will be free before 8pm. After that, tickets are capped at $20 ($30 for long weekends). You can grab tickets for Channel’s debut event next month here.

After closing in early 2014, the Abercrombie Hotel reopened in December 2022, having undergone a massive renovation and acquiring a 24-hour license. Launching with a 36-hour party two days before Christmas, the venue has since welcomed international heavyweights like Boys Noize and DJ Bone plus local acts dameeeela, Fantastic Man and loads more.

