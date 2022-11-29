Sydney’s Abercrombie Hotel Set to Reopen in December 2022, Announces 36-Hour Launch Party

In welcome news for Sydneysiders, iconic late-night venue The Abercrombie has announced that it will be reopening on Friday, 23rd December 2022. The hotel, which has undergone a large renovation and refurbishment, has acquired a 24-hour licence and will be home to three seperate venues.

The Solotel hospitality group plan to celebrate the return of the Abercrombie with a 36-hour party running from Friday, 23rd December until 5am on Christmas morning, followed by a 7-day program commencing on Boxing Day.

Iconic Venue The Abercrombie to Reopen

The lineup for the 36 hour launch party includes Mike Who, Andy Garvey, Ayebatonye and Dameeeela, while the subsequent 7-day program will be hosted by House of Mince, Sweat It Out, Motorik and more. The full lineups can be found here.

The aforementioned three venues include the Abercrombie’s flagship ground floor nightclub, the cocktail lounge and rooftop terrace Casa Rosa, and the aperitivo wine bar Lil Sis. The Abercrombie is a cultural touchstone for Sydney’s club scene and its return may signal a broader cultural revitalisation across the city.

The hotel, which is located on Chippendale’s Broadway, was built in 1938. It closed down in 2014 before its acquisition by hospitality group Solotel in 2016. Solotel, which is co-owned by chef Matt Moran and hotelier Bruce Solomon, had originally planned to reopen the venue in 2018.

The Abercrombie 36-Hour Launch Party

Friday, 23rd December (5pm)–Sunday, 25th December (5am) – The Abercrombie, 100 Broadway Chippendale, NSW

Andy Garvey

Astral People DJs

Ayebatonye

B_A

Banquet DJs

Blueprint

Bobby Vibe Positive

Caravan

Club Sweat DJs

Conspiracy Crew

Dameeeela

Daniel Lupica

Eclectic.

Edseven

Gallery Recs

Kali

Lovejoy

Mike Who

Nomad Radio

Paul Jextra

People’s Party

Pure Space

Purple Sneakers DJs

Raw, Reenie

Said Dami

Undisclosed DJs

Undr Ctrl DJs

Velodrome

