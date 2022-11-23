Sydney’s Big Skeez Drops New Single ‘Work Don’t Stop’

Sydney artist, producer and engineer Big Skeez has just walloped us in the ears with a new single ahead of his big Aussie tour supporting Allday.
Dubbed ‘Work Don’t Stop’, the infectious track combines elements of amapiano and afrobeat, backed by casual vocals and bold log drum basslines.
WATCH: Big Skeez – ‘Work Don’t Stop’ (Visualiser)
[embedded content]
“This track is about self-motivation,” the artist explains. “The song speaks about my own past life situations, but how I strive to go on. “Work Don’t Stop” defines me, pushing myself and driving from what’s within, it won’t let you stop doing what you do best and achieving all your goals.”
The release of ‘Work Don’t Stop’ follows Big Skeez’s recent narration and soundtracking of the Western Sydney Wanderers, where he performed his single ‘Up’ in the launch, speaking to the mentality and attitude of the people in Western Sydney.
It also comes off his impressive showcase at BIGSOUND 2023.
Meanwhile, you can catch Big Skeez performing live at 14 regional dates across the country, supporting Allday. Peep those dates below.
Big Skeez Regional Tour 2022
Supporting Allday
- Thursday, 3rd Nov – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra QLD
- Friday, 4th Nov – Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland QLD
- Saturday, 5th Nov – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
- Fri, 11th Nov – Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC
- Sat, 12th Nov – Unibar, Hobart TAS
- Thurs, 17th Nov – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW
- Fri, 18th Nov – Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW
- Thurs, 24th Nov – Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD
- Fri, 25th Nov – The Warehouse, Townsville QLD
- Sat, 26th Nov – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns QLD
- Thurs, 1st Dec – Mayberry, Darwin NT
- Sat, 3rd Dec – Sunsets Festival, Central Coast NSW
- Fri, 9th Dec – Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW
- Sat, 10th Dec – Kambri, Canberra ACT
Tickets on sale now.
Further Reading
Allday Releases New Alt-Hip Hop Single ‘Runtrack’ Ahead of Regional Tour
FOURA: The Songs and Artists That Inspired Her ‘Taste’ Mixtape