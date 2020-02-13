Sydney’s Download Festival Venue Has Changed For Next Month’s Leg

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 14, 2020

Sydney’s Download Festival is just over a month away but today we have news the venue has changed. Originally meant to go ahead at Parramatta Park next Saturday, 21st March, organisers have moved the festival to The Domain.

Download Festival organisers have issued a statement saying, “Our friends at Parramatta Park had initially advised they could host Download 2020.

“However, once we had independent external consultants and various experts assess the site area we had been allocated, (as suggested by Parramatta Park), it was found that given the unique setup and infrastructure required for the event, it would not be the right space to deliver the reassurance to safely present the event with the number of people attending, stages and crowd movement.

“Patron safety is our number one priority, and to ensure you have the best possible experience, the event needs to be moved from Parramatta Park.

“We are pleased to announce, Download Sydney will now be taking place at one of the most iconic outdoor entertainment venues in the country, The Domain In the Royal Botanic Gardens.”

Download Festival have put together an FAQ on the venue change here. They’ve mentioned that Melbourne’s festival stint is business as usual and will carry on at the Melbourne Showgrounds.

The Download Festival is bloody huge this year. If My Chemical Romance and Jimmy Eat World weren’t enough for you, there’s a bunch of local talent like Stand Atlantic, Hellions, In Hearts Wake, and RedHook.

Download Festival 2020

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 20th March

Showgrounds, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 21st March

Tickets: Moshtix