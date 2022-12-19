Sydney’s Frankie’s Pizza (RIP) Is Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Its Iconic Guts On eBay

Sydney’s ill-fated rock’n’roll dive bar Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice has officially closed its doors for good and is currently awaiting the NSW Government’s wrecking ball.

But before Dominic Perrottet & co could bring in the bulldozers, the owners gutted the place and the freshly homeless Frankie’s faithful can now get their hands on some of the venue’s iconic entrails. If you wanna grab some for yourself, it’s all going under the hammer right this minute over on eBay.

“History is yours for the taking”

“Frankie’s Family! History is yours for the taking, memorabilia auction is live now,” reads an official post from the venue on social media.

“You have three days to bid on bits and pieces from the Frankie’s Pizza cave. All items are genuine, one of a kind, lived in articles. Elevate your Pool Room game monumentally with shit like THIS;

Framed still from pornstar Teagan Presley’s PENTHOUSE shoot at Frankie’s Pizza from 2013.

“This was gifted by Penthouse to Frankie’s, features a still of Teagan on backbar, this frame lived dead centre of Frankie’s backbar for many years. An emblem of an era of excess never to be seen again.”

On top of that, you can also get your greasy mits on everything from the hellmouth’s iconic Guns N’ Roses pinball machine (starting bid $15K), the house drum kit (current top bid $750), the mens’ actual bathroom door (current top bid $202.50), the booth lighting fixture (current top bid $255), the Fun Room’s laundry tub ice wells (current top bid $255) and even the legendary neon Frankie’s Pizza sign itself (current top bid $7.1K).

Good luck, happy bidding & RIP Frankie’s.

Further Reading

RIP Frankie’s Pizza: A Eulogy Of Sex, Drugs & Rock N’ Roll

Here’s When Sydney’s Beloved Frankie’s Pizza Is Calling Last Drinks

Beloved Sydney Venue Frankie’s Pizza To Be Demolished For A New Sydney Station

Watch Stone Temple Pilots Frontman Crash Karaoke Night At Sydney’s Frankie’s Pizza