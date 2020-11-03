Sydney’s Getting A ‘Comedy Rock Show’ Brought to You By Beer & Whisky

As live music returns to Sydney this month as part of the Great Southern Nights program, live comedy is also making a COVID comeback.

Enter the ‘Comedy Rock Show’, a one-night-only event brought to you by Young Henrys beer and Jameson Whiskey, which lines up a whole bunch of stand-up funny people for a night of LOLs at the Factory Theatre later this month.

Taking place on Thursday, November 26, the show will feature sets from the likes of Becky Lucas, John Cruckshank, former triple j presenter Gen Fricker, Sam Taunton, Dan Rath and Heath “Chopper” Franklin.

Adding to the crack-ups will be music intermissions from Sydney-based trio, Baby Beef, affectionately described as “ABBA for millennials”.

To boot, all proceeds from the evening will go towards the Save Our Stages NSW initiative, dedicated to giving support and relief for struggling live music spaces.

Young Henrys swiller-in-chief Oscar McMahon said: “Together with Jameson, we’re summoning the powers of comedy and live music to provide the perfect remedy for this very moment in our lives. We want to invite our Sydney fans out for a good time over a Newtowner and a Jamo and to lose themselves in a hilarious and fun night.”

You heard the man!

Comedy Rock Show 2020 Lineup

Becky Lucas

John Cruckshank

Gen Fricker

Sam Taunton

Dan Rath

Heath “Chopper” Franklin

Baby Beef

Comedy Rock Show 2020

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 26th November

The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Venue Website