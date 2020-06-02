Sydney’s Iconic Lansdowne Hotel Is Getting A New Rooftop Bar Slinging Delicious Mary’s Burgers

Christmas has come early for thirsty Sydneysiders. Not only have pubs just re-opened, one of the city’s most iconic dives, The Lansdowne, is unveiling its revamped upstairs bar this week!

Introducing Mary’s On Top: a new rooftop watering hole sitting on top of Chippendale’s historic & beloved Lanny slinging a mouth-watering menu from Sydney’s semi-secret rock n’ roll eats joint, Mary’s Burgers.

Mary’s owners (and Lansdowne saviours) Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham have had their eye on bringing the rooftop bar back to life since resurrecting the legendary live music den back in 2017. They’d originally plotted to unveil the new digs this spring, but have accelerated plans since COVID-19 trashed live music, rendering the main venue out of action and forcing its bar staff out of work.

“Its always been sitting there, taunting us with its proximity and promise,” Smyth says of the venue’s roof space. “Now with the world gone crazy, we figured we would match that craziness by opening a fucking venue in the midst of the COVID mess.”

“This is about celebrating what we have to share with a world sorely in need of a good time,” he continues. “We have a lot of sun in Sydney, we have a fucking rooftop, and we have the best fucking burgers in the world. Put them together with some beer or a bottle of vino, and we aren’t solving the crisis — but we might just stick a smile on some our staff and our punters at the same time.”

While Graham adds that the new bar will also help remedy Sydney’s disturbing lack of prime rooftop venues.

“When you consider that Sydney has day-time averages above 17c for the entirety of fucking winter, and a total of 17 days of rain out of 90, it is pure insanity to think about the severe lack of roof-tops being used as prime social and cultural spaces,” he says.

The venue will be turning its taps on and firing up the grill this Thursday, 4th June, with stacks of menu options for both carnists and vegans alike.

To boot, Mary’s will be offering a discount at the rooftop — and across all their venues — for everyone in the Sydney community in solidarity with the salary cuts that almost everyone’s copped during the pandemic, with 30% off the food menu from Thursday, 4th June – Wednesday 10th June (regardless of whether you dine in, takeaway or hit up Deliveroo).

Graham notes: “This is a time for our community to come together, especially when we’re being kept apart. This discount represents our understanding, resurrection and hope. If we all share in this moment, we will come back faster and stronger.”

If you want to head along to Mary’s On Top once it opens up, just make sure you check their socials first as the venue is entirely weather-dependent.

Check out the menu below!