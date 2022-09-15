Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory Announces 15th Birthday Bash

Gerrigong alt-rock group Pacific Avenue lead the lineup for the Oxford Art Factory‘s 15th birthday bash. The beloved Sydney venue reaches its milestone on October 8th and is celebrating the feat with a free night of live music and DJs across the main stage and Gallery Bar.

Along with Pacific Avenue, the line up on the main stage will feature sets from artists including Nice Biscuit, Lazywax, Fix and Peel; while in the OAF’s Gallery Bar, punters can enjoy performances by the likes of Fig, Salarymen Sunfruits and more.

The Oxford Art Factory Celebrates 15 Years

Mark Gerber, venue owner, has expressed his pride in the Oxford Art Factory’s history and continued legacy as one of Sydney’s premier venues. This free birthday party is not just a way of giving back to the community, but a celebration of live music as its kept on coming through the doors.

“I’m incredibly proud of what OAF has achieved in the past fifteen years and what it has given back through the fantastic array of artists, both local and international, that we’ve had the great fortune of hosting,” he has said.

“May we all look forward to another fifteen years of providing the best of the best for the community and the live music industry in Australia.”

For those eager beavers who want to celebrate with the Oxford Art Factory, you can grab a drink on the house simply by RSVPing and getting there within the first two hours of the event. To find out more information, visit Moshtix here.

Check out the full line up below:

15 Years of Oxford Art Factory

Saturday, October 8th – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Main Stage

Pacific Avenue

Nice Biscuit

Lazywax

Baby Beef & Next Of Kin

Peel

Abby Bella May

Gallery Bar

Fig

Salarymen

Sunfruits

Baby Cool

Liquid Zoo

