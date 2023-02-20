Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park Announces STRATA II – Three Evenings of Jazz and New Music

Following on from the inaugural event in 2022, Sydney event STRATA II will return to Phoenix Central Park across three days in March. Curated by Laurence Pike – who will also perform at the event – the lineup includes acts like Kit Downes, Scott Gailey, The Wellspring, Delay 45, Fia Fiell, and more.

It’ll take place at Phoenix Central Park from Wednesday, 29th March to Friday, 31st March. Once again, entry is completely free – but you do need to enter the ticket ballot.

Kit Downes: ‘Obsidian’

The first evening will be headlined by Downes and Pike, who’ll appear as a duo, while Thursday and Friday will be led by ambient composer Scott Gailey and experimental group The Wellspring, respectively.

“Our aim with the first edition of STRATA last year was to galvanise a scene that had been diffused both by the effects of the pandemic and the systematic erosion of Sydney’s live music culture,” Pike said in a statement. “This year’s program focuses heavily on new work; featuring seven Sydney and/or world premieres or commissions, largely by a new generation of practitioners leading a creative renaissance in Sydney and further afield.”

Check out all the dates and details below.

Strata II

Kit Downes (UK) & Laurence Pike

Delay 45

Fia Fiell

Scott Gailey (CAN)

Flora Carbo Percussion Ensemble

Another Green World

The Wellspring

Mara Schwerdtfeger & Chris Abrahams

Helen Svoboda

Dates & Venues

Wednesday, 29th March to Friday, 31st March – Phoenix Central Park, Sydney

You can enter the ballot for tickets through the Phoenix Central Park website.

