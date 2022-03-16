Sydney’s Vivid LIVE Reveals Complete 2022 Lineup

Vivid, Sydney’s annual festival of light, music and ideas, was one of the many casualties of the 2021 winter Covid surge. The event will return from Friday, 27th May – Saturday, 18th June, 2022, and the full Vivid LIVE lineup has now been announced.

Paul Kelly and His Band will perform an exclusive four-concert series, Time And Tide: Four Decades Of Song, drawing material from Kelly’s four decade career. Kelly will be joined by Gamilaraay artist Thelma Plum and band members Vika and Linda Bull, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor, Cameron Bruce and Dan Kelly.

Sampa the Great presents An Afro Future alongside her sister, musician Mwanjѐ, and regular collaborator, neo-soul artist KYE. German pianist Nils Frahm will premiere the new show, Music For Sydney, while other overseas acts include Moses Sumney (USA), Boris (Japan), Yussef Dayes (UK), Jay1 (UK) and Masego (US).

Throughout the event, the Opera House sails will be lit up by Yarrkalpa – Hunting Ground, 2021, a digital artwork created by the Pilbara’s Martu Artists and Sydney-based creative technologists, Curiious. Yarrkalpa – Hunting Ground, 2021 brings the painting of the Parnngurr community to the Opera House sails, with an accompanying soundtrack by Electric Fields and Martu Artists.

Tickets to all event go on-sale to the general public on Monday, 21st March, at 9am AEDT. Sydney Opera House pre-sale commences Thursday, 17th March, at 12pm AEDT. More info at the Vivid LIVE website.

Vivid LIVE 2022