Syfe continues rapid expansion with four senior hires

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Syfe , a digital wealth management company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), today announced that it has made four new senior hires in Singapore as it continues on its rapid growth trajectory.

Samantha Horton has been appointed as the Vice President, Head of Business Development to lead Syfe’s expansion into new markets in Asia in the next 12-18 months. Samantha started her career in Morgan Stanley in equity research, covering the ASEAN financial sector. She joins Syfe after 11 years at a multi-billion dollar sovereign wealth backed hedge fund, Broad Peak Investment Advisers, where she was Managing Director and co-head of data analytics. During her time at Broad Peak, Samantha managed the fund’s global consumer portfolio and developed the firm’s alternative data team and capabilities.

Her appointment follows three other major hires from April to June 2021:

Jack Prickett joined Syfe as Head of New Business. Jack was previously regional head of securities operations at UBS in Asia. His mandate is to realise the firm’s mission of becoming the go-to platform for savers and investors. During his 15 years at the bank working in London, Hong Kong and Singapore, Jack built a 150 people team from ground-up.

Syfe appointed Brice Derouet as Head of Finance. Brice oversees all financial operations, including planning, reporting and compliance. Before joining Syfe, he led the finance team at the co-living operator Hmlet, where he was closely involved in the start-up’s US$40 million Series B fundraise, activated venture debts and credit facilities for the group and managed two acquisitions that drove Hmlet’s expansion into Thailand and Malaysia.

In addition, Laurens Koppelaar has taken up the role of Head of Partnerships at Syfe. He is also responsible for the strategic development of the “ Syfe for Work ” offering, which comprises holistic financial well-being solutions for corporates.

Before joining Syfe earlier this year, Laurens led the international growth across Southeast Asia as CEO of the insurtech company Symbo. Prior to Symbo, he led the market management function for Allianz across the region, overseeing distribution, strategy and channel partnerships for various non-life insurance products.

Dhruv Arora, Founder and CEO, Syfe, said: “These senior appointments are a real boost to the Syfe team and are in response to the increased demand we’ve seen for Syfe’s suite of investment and financial advisory solutions in recent months. Samantha, Jack, Brice and Laurens will play instrumental roles in helping us achieve our goal of making financial services more accessible, transparent and affordable for everyone as we expand the Syfe footprint at home and across the region.”

Founded in 2017 and publicly launched in July 2019, Syfe is licensed by the MAS under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License (CMS License No: CMS100837 ) for conducting retail and institutional fund management activities.

About Syfe

Syfe is a MAS-licensed digital wealth manager that helps people invest better and make smarter financial decisions. Grounded in the deep expertise of our financial research team, Syfe offers investment strategies for the most important goals in life, from purchasing your first home to retiring comfortably. Creating personalised, professionally managed portfolios takes only a few minutes with Syfe’s mobile and web applications. Clients enjoy access to Syfe’s wealth advisors and an intuitive investing experience that is low cost and hassle-free. The platform has no minimum investment amounts and maintains a low annual fee, starting at 0.4 percent of the total amount invested.