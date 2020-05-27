Sygnia, an Elite Cyber Consulting and Incident Response Company, Announces the Opening of Its APAC Headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE, TEL AVIV, Israel, and NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sygnia, a cyber technology and services company providing high-end consulting and incident response support for organizations worldwide, today announced the opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

“Setting up our regional headquarters here in Singapore will further strengthen our capability to support our clients across the Asia Pacific region,” said Shachar Levy, Sygnia’s founder and CEO. “The threats continue to mount, in audacity, sophistication and speed, and attackers are taking advantage of the new opportunities created by the accelerated transition to remote work and cloud. We aim to ensure our partners both enhance security and succeed at leveraging cyber as an enabler for business continuity and digital transformation,” he added.

Sygnia works with companies to proactively build their cyber resilience and defeat attacks within their networks. The company draws on top talent from the ranks of elite military technology units and across the cyber industry. Described by Forbes as a “Cyber Security Delta Force,” Sygnia applies technological supremacy, a deep understanding of the attackers, digital combat experience, and a business-driven approach to deliver military-grade cyber security.

“There has been increased activity by threat actors targeting both Asian-led organizations and Asian operations of companies based out of the region. We are committed to delivering world-class capabilities to meet these threats and support business performance,” said Guy M. Segal, Sygnia’s VP of Cyber Security Services for Asia Pacific. Guy, who is leading Sygnia’s operations in the region, brings with him 28 years of leadership experience from the Israel Defense Forces’ Technology & Intelligence Unit 8200, IBM Security, and the cybersecurity industry in Singapore.

Sygnia was launched in 2015 by Team8, a leading cybersecurity think-tank and company creation platform. It was acquired by Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, in 2018.

Since Sygnia’s founding, it managed numerous heavy-weight cyberattacks and has become the trusted advisor of executive managements, boards and security and technology teams of top organizations worldwide, including Fortune 100 companies.

The company works with organizations across a variety of industries, including financial, retail and consumer goods products, information technology, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical and life sciences, healthcare, telecommunications, legal services, logistics and transportation, utilities, and manufacturing.

About Sygnia

For more about Sygnia, please visit www.sygnia.co

About Temasek

Temasek is an investment company with a net portfolio value of S$313 billion (US$231b) as at 31 March 2019. Its three roles as an Investor, Institution and Steward, as defined in Temasek Charter, shape its ethos to do well, do right and do good. Temasek investment philosophy is anchored around four key themes: Transforming Economies; Growing Middle Income Populations; Deepening Comparative Advantages; and Emerging Champions. We actively seek sustainable solutions to address present and future challenges, as we capture investment and other opportunities that help to bring about a better, smarter and more sustainable world.

For more information on Temasek, please visit www.temasek.com.sg

About Team8

Team8 is Israel’s leading think tank and company creation platform, focused on cyber security, information and data technologies. Supported by an in-house team of top researchers, engineers and analysts, Team8 is focused on developing disruptive technologies and category-leading companies that enable businesses to reap the benefits of digital transformation in an agile and secure manner. Team8 was founded by former leaders of Intelligence Unit 8200, Nadav Zafrir, Israel Grimberg and Liran Grinberg, and is backed by investors and design partners including Microsoft, Cisco, AT&T, Accenture, Nokia, Temasek, Mitsui, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Innovation Endeavors.

For more about Team8, please visit www.team8.vc

