“Sylvia Sanchez, husband undergo treatment for COVID-19”

Sylvia Sanchez and her husband Art Atayde have sought medical care after revealing Tuesday, March 31, that they tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the actress’ manager, Arnold Vegafira, said.

Sylvia Sanchez and her husband Art Atayde have sought medical care after revealing Tuesday, March 31, that they tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the actress’ manager, Arnold Vegafira, said.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Arnold said that the couple is now being treated at an undisclosed unhospital, where they were given oxygen to help with their breathing.

According to Arnold, in a text message sent to him by Sylvia on Thursday midnight, April 2, the “Pamilya Ko” star is confident that she and her husband will recover from the disease in time.

Meanwhile, their four children, including actors Arjo and Ria, remain self-quarantined at home.

In a statement on Instagram, Sylvia said that she and Art were tested for the coronavirus after she experienced chills, while her husband had cough and shortness of breath.

“On March 24, my husband and I were brought to Cardinal Santos (Medical Center) as I was having chills and he had cough and shortness of breath. We were made to take the COVID-19 swab test and since then, Art and I have self-isolated. A week later, we finally received the results and we both came out positive for COVID-19,” she said.

Sylvia added: “We would like to request those whom we saw prior to the community quarantine to monitor for symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever, LBM and sore throat. Art and I are getting better each day. Although this is slower than our usual recovery, we know that with prayers and strict compliance with our doctor’s orders, we will get there. Until then, we will keep you updated on how this progresses. Stay safe, healthy and take your 1000 mg of vitamin C and 20 mg of zinc daily! Most importantly, stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.”