“Sylvia Sanchez now tested negative for COVID-19”

Sylvia Sanchez is now free from COVID-19. The actress shared the good news on her Facebook page on Tuesday, April 14.

“The results from April 9 came back and they both tested negative!! Thank you for praying with us, last stretch,” the actress said.

Meanwhile, according to James Banaag of ABS-CBN, the actress’ husband Art Atayde is still waiting for confirmatory results.

On April 8, Sylvia and her husband Art Atayde were cleaned of pneumonia according to their daughter Ria Atayde in an interview with Star Studio.

“It has truly been overwhelming and reassuring knowing that there are so many people praying with and for us and our parents’ speedy recovery. As of today (April 8), we have been told that our parents’ lungs are finally cleared from pneumonia.” Ria said in the said interview.

It was on March 31 when Sylvia and Art revealed that they both tested positive for COVID-19.