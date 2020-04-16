“Sylvia Sanchez released from hospital after battling COVID-19”

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 16, actress Sylvia Sanchez said that she is now back home.

“Salamat sa Diyos!“

This is what actress Sylvia Sanchez said as she confirmed that she has been released from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 16, the Pamilya Ko star, 48, said that she is now back home following two weeks of hospital confinement due to the respiratory illness.

She and her husband, Art Atayde, first tested positive for COVID-19 last March 31.

On April 8, the couple was both cleared of pneumonia. Later, the two were declared free of the disease after testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

In her post on April 16, the actress said that her husband, while already recovered from the disease, has to remain in the hospital for two to three days to undergo another test.

“Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong mga dasal!” she added.

Sylvia is the third celebrity to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after Christopher de Leon and Iza Calzado, both of whom are also now free of the virus.