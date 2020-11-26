“Sylvia Sanchez reunites with nurse who helped her beat COVID-19”

After seven months, actress Sylvia Sanchez reunited with the nurse who helped her and her husband, Art Atayde, fight the novel coronavirus.

In her latest Instagram post, the Pamilya Ko star expressed her happiness over being reunited with Dianne Engco, one of the healthcare workers who attended to her and her husband while they were hospitalized due to COVID-19 from the end of March until mid-April.

“After 7 mos., nayakap at nagkita din tayo @diannerific. Ang saya saya ko.Kanina ko lang nakita nang husto ang mukha mo, dahil mula March 30- April 16 naka-mask ka habang inaalagaan mo ako at asawa ko. Habang niyayakap kita kanina ang sarap sarap sa pakiramdam na mapasalamatan ka nang buong buo. Nakakabilib ang dedikasyon mo bilang Charge Nurse sa aming mga COVID patients,” she said.

She went on to express her gratitude to the nurse for helping her during an extremely difficult period in her life.

“Maraming, maraming salamat Dianne sa pag-alaga, pagmamahal at pagsasabi lagi na, ‘Kaya mo yan, Ma’am Sylvia, ‘wag kang gi-give up. Laban po!’ Ilang beses kitang tinanong noon, ‘Mabubuhay pa ba ako, Dianne? Makakauwi pa ba ako?’ Sagot mo sa akin, ‘Opo, magkikita pa kayo ng mga anak mo. Hinihintay ka nila, kaya palakas at pagaling ka.’ Hahaha. Kaiyak maalala,” she said.

“Isa ka sa naging anghel ko habang nasa hospital bed ako at nakikipaglaban kay COVID-19. Maraming maraming salamat sa ‘yo bagong kaibigan, bagong kapamilya, Dianne Engco. Love you,” she added.

Sylvia and her husband first tested positive for COVID-19 last March 31.

On April 8, the couple was cleared of pneumonia. Later, the two were declared free of the disease after testing negative for the novel coronavirus.