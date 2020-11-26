AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Symonite Solutions is a hi-tech design, fabrication and installation business that started working in modernising facade systems, specifically for the New Zealand market. Already present in the market of complex facades for 20 years, it created solutions for multi-storey residential and commercial building needs: https://www.symonitesolutions.co.nz/products/



Symonite Solutions Creates Hi-Tech Panelised Facade Systems

General manager, Stijn Van den Eeden, has been in the business for over 25 years, and explains the advantages as follows:

“It is an immense opportunity for almost any developer, contractor or designer to replace the traditional, slow and defect-prone facade solutions for an alternative that is better performing, faster and in many cases also cheaper. By working modular we can reduce the installation time on site with several months on multi-storey residential and commercial buildings. The steel-framed frames are coming in typical sizes up to 10m long and 3.5m high. “

Available solutions consist of confined, floating and overcladding systems

– Wide range of cladding options

– Different joinery solutions

– Array of add-ons such as louvers, juliette balconies, etc.

Stijn Van den Eeden highlights, “By liaising with overseas suppliers, we have been able to tap into existing knowledge and experience and its exactly that proprietary IP that has allowed us to offer all the advantages at a great price. From our side, we have had to invest in testing, training and development, but that is finally paying off.

The scope for the use of these systems are building with minimum 4-5 storeys, rectangular shaped or with balconies, for both commercial and residential use. “

For more information, visit www.symonitesolutions.co.nz.