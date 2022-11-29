Symphony powers up its markets strategy with the acquisition of NLP platform Amenity AnalyticsX37qIPQD.png

New York, London and Tel Aviv – News Direct – 29 November 2022 – Symphony – the leading markets’ infrastructure and technology platform – has acquired Amenity Analytics, a natural language processing (NLP) data analytics solution driving actionable insights to portfolio managers, research professionals, analysts and other financial markets participants. This acquisition will enhance Symphony’s markets strategy with highly relevant data and business insights use cases, including powerful ESG capabilities.

Amenity specializes in extracting insights – through research quality assurance, tagging and key drivers – from a variety of content types including earnings call transcripts, news, social media, filings, and research, among other publicly available sources. Through this acquisition, Symphony will provide the market with a purpose-built, transparent and comprehensive insights and analytics offering that will help firms cut through noise and provide business intelligence in real time, reinforcing the company’s position in enabling content distribution.

Symphony CEO, Brad Levy, said: “We are excited to provide a highly relevant NLP solution to support firms in addressing some of their most pressing challenges with a powerful business insights platform through the Amenity Analytics acquisition. Our enhanced offering will allow the Symphony community, particularly buy-side firms, to track corporate activity, positioning, messaging, performance and sentiment that can be measured against a peer group. We understand the impact our NLP generated business analytics will have in facilitating insights driven decisions on multiple fronts.”

“We are delighted to be joining such a strong team in the industry. This opportunity was uniquely attractive to us as we think the combination of our expertise in NLP with Symphony’s best in class communications platform, will yield exciting outcomes for our customers,” said Nathaniel Storch, Amenity Analytics CEO. “Amenity has developed impactful use cases that tackle real time ESG insights, targeted content delivery and information overload, all key to the future of the finance world, and now they’ll be available to the over 1000 institutions Symphony serves,” he said.

Amenity Analytics is the third company Symphony has acquired in the past 18 months. In June 2021, Symphony acquired the trader voice and electronic communication company Cloud9 Technologies and later that year, in August, the counterparty mapping platform StreetLinx . As a result of the integration of both firms’ technology and talent, Symphony has now introduced its Instant Voice proposition and enhanced its directory.

Goodwin Procter LLP were legal advisers to Symphony, while D.A. Davidson and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP were financial and legal advisers, respectively, to Amenity Analytics in this transaction. Financial details of this transaction have not been disclosed.

About Symphony Symphony is the most secure and compliant markets’ infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves over 1000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com .

Hashtag: #Symphony

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.