Symphony’s Innovate 2023: compliant communications, AI and trader voice take center stageX37qIPQD.jpg

London, United Kingdom – News Direct – 31 May 2023 – Over 300 financial and technology leaders met at Symphony’s Innovate 2023 in London last week to review the latest innovations in compliance-enabling communications, AI and NLP models and the evolution of trader voice capabilities.

For the first time, the company showcased live the capabilities of its natural language processing and business insights platform Amenity Analytics – acquired in November 2022 as part of its commitment to deliver AI-powered products as well as support ESG needs in financial services, as Symphony expects to become the secure AI platform for global finance. A large language model and Amenity’s ESG Insights platform were used to create a proof of concept for a customizable ESG summarization bot in Symphony. When queried, the bot provided accurate, timely and actionable data driven insights. Customer 22V joined the Symphony stage to share the firm’s research use case. Video .

The company showed the evolution of its trader voice proposition, including a Cloud9 integration with Zoom Phone as well as capabilities that allow customers to move to a cloud-based on demand model, unlocking instant intra and cross firm connectivity and flexibility. Video .

Symphony also presented the latest in its compliant messaging offering, with improved capabilities to accelerate client engagement in a compliance-enabling manner. End users can now seamlessly onboard their clients on their mobile device using a dedicated number through the Symphony application. Audio recording and AI-powered conversation summary functionality enable high-touch client communication without sacrificing compliance. LINE, one of Asia’s most popular messaging platforms, was announced as a new addition to Symphony’s federated solutions alongside WhatsApp, WeChat, and SMS. Video .

CEO Brad Levy said: “We are proud of the innovation our customers are driving in global finance, using the Symphony platform. The team is committed to continue providing a best-in-class platform with a full communications stack and broad set of solutions to conduct business in a compliant way, as well as deep financial services and technology expertise.” He explained: “The reality of this cycle is change is happening at unprecedented speed and Symphony is a great partner to manage that risk and seize new opportunities.” CEO keynote video .

Introduced at Innovate 2023 was the new industry-led Operations Directory, showing convenient, instant discovery, enabled by a standard taxonomy for the industry, bringing customers together on a platform that can connect directly into Symphony. Video .

Among the industry leaders on stage were Brian Herlihy from 22V Research, Vicky Sanders from OpenFin, Chris Cunalata, Will Shotton, and Pavlo Vozniuk from RBC, Ash Booth, Tom Croft and Allen Li from HSBC, John Abel from Google Cloud, Pinar Emirdag and Vanessa Barade from J.P. Morgan, Prajit Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Yann Belvisi from CIC Market Solutions, Richard Turner from Insight Investment, Duncan Maccabe and Theodore Sirota from Natwest Markets, Stanislav Ermilov and Richard Payne from Tallarium, Andrew Castello from FIA Tech, Philip Slavin and Kishan Bharwad from Taskize, Philippe Laurensy from Euroclear Group, Adam Watson from BNY Mellon, and Luke Moore and Erin Boyle from IG Markets.

Symphony’s embedded collaboration platform, originally introduced at Innovate 2022 in London, was featured with two business use case demos from RBC’s winning Symphony Challenge workflow that showed ECP integrated within OpenFin [ video ], and NatWest Markets Agile Markets trading venue integration.

Innovate is Symphony’s flagship conference. While more than 300 leaders joined Innovate 2023 in person, over 600 professionals from around the world were able to watch live online. You can view all Innovate 2023 sessions here .

More session videos:



Welcome and opening: video

Product Introduction: Speed, Flexibility, Connectivity and Security: video

Automation, AI and Acceleration in Capital Markets panel: video

Tallarium demo: video

FIA Tech demo: video

Taskize demo: video

Closing: video

Contact Details



Odette Maher



+44 7747 420807



[email protected]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.